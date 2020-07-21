All apartments in Cobb County
2716 Hawk Drive NE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

2716 Hawk Drive NE

2716 Hawk Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Hawk Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has just been completely remodeled and is ready for YOU! New roof, new gutters, new windows, new kitchen counter tops, painted interior and exterior, all new flooring throughout!!
Located in one of the best school districts in GA(Lassiter High is a 10/10), this house has a back deck for entertaining and a private yard for relaxing. The neighborhood is quiet and welcoming.
Boasting plenty of natural light with floor to ceiling windows in the dining and skylights in the living and master bath. The house also has a perfect sized space for a personal office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Hawk Drive NE have any available units?
2716 Hawk Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2716 Hawk Drive NE have?
Some of 2716 Hawk Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Hawk Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Hawk Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Hawk Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Hawk Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2716 Hawk Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Hawk Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2716 Hawk Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2716 Hawk Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Hawk Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2716 Hawk Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Hawk Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2716 Hawk Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Hawk Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Hawk Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 Hawk Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2716 Hawk Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
