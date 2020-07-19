All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:56 AM

2662 Beaver Creek Crossing

2662 Beaver Creek Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

2662 Beaver Creek Crossing, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Powder Springs, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing have any available units?
2662 Beaver Creek Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing have?
Some of 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
2662 Beaver Creek Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing offers parking.
Does 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing have a pool?
No, 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing have accessible units?
No, 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 2662 Beaver Creek Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
