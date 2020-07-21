All apartments in Cobb County
2595 Centennial Commons Bluff
2595 Centennial Commons Bluff

2595 Centennial Commons Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

2595 Centennial Commons Bluff, Cobb County, GA 30102

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy all the upgrades this home offers while living in lovely Centennial Commons! Chef’s kitchen and fresh interior paint throughout. New carpet installed upstairs. Monthly rent INCLUDES front yard lawn maintenance, woo-hoo! AND Swim/Tennis membership-Yes! There’s more - Subdivision includes a basketball court, shaded playground, clubhouse and fitness center - serious value here! Schools=Terrific: Baker/Barber/North Cobb HS. Finally you’ll be able to reward yourself with a quality home to lease, with a local owner, at an affordable price. Available NOW! Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff have any available units?
2595 Centennial Commons Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff have?
Some of 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
2595 Centennial Commons Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff offers parking.
Does 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff have a pool?
Yes, 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff has a pool.
Does 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff have accessible units?
No, 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff has units with dishwashers.
Does 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 2595 Centennial Commons Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
