2595 Centennial Commons Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Enjoy all the upgrades this home offers while living in lovely Centennial Commons! Chef’s kitchen and fresh interior paint throughout. New carpet installed upstairs. Monthly rent INCLUDES front yard lawn maintenance, woo-hoo! AND Swim/Tennis membership-Yes! There’s more - Subdivision includes a basketball court, shaded playground, clubhouse and fitness center - serious value here! Schools=Terrific: Baker/Barber/North Cobb HS. Finally you’ll be able to reward yourself with a quality home to lease, with a local owner, at an affordable price. Available NOW! Apply Today!