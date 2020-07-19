All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2492 Fairfield Court Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2492 Fairfield Court Southwest

2492 Fairfield Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2492 Fairfield Court Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

Fall In Love W/Cute 3/2 Ranch W Rocking Chair Front Porch! Bright Open Rooms Perfect For Entertaining-Family Room,Breakfast Nook,Spacious Kitchen W/ SS Appliances & Granite Countertops And Stained Cabinets & Huge Extra Living Room/Bonus/Rec Room Off Kitchen. Master On The Main W/ Private Bath & Walk In Closet & 2 More Nice Sized Bedrooms W/ Hall Bath. On Cul-de-sac Level Lot. Hurry You Wonï¿½??t Want To Miss This One.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.
THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8
County:Cobb
Subdivision: Fairfield
Sq. Footage: 1964
Year Built: 1986
Beds 3 / Baths: 2

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Dowell
Middle School: Lovinggood
High School: Hillgrove

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1986
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest have any available units?
2492 Fairfield Court Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2492 Fairfield Court Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest offer parking?
No, 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest have a pool?
No, 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2492 Fairfield Court Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College