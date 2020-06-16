All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated August 5 2019 at 5:35 PM

2486 Durmire Lane North East

2486 Durmire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2486 Durmire Lane, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This home is located in sought-after East Cobb on 1.8 acres, lawn care included for additional $50/month. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Cute kitchen with dining area leading into a spacious family room with warm, handsome fireplace. Master has en suite bath & additional bedrooms are spacious. Yard with screened-in porch, unfinished basement & two car garage! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 for more details and to schedule an appointment. Available 9/5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2486 Durmire Lane North East have any available units?
2486 Durmire Lane North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2486 Durmire Lane North East have?
Some of 2486 Durmire Lane North East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2486 Durmire Lane North East currently offering any rent specials?
2486 Durmire Lane North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2486 Durmire Lane North East pet-friendly?
No, 2486 Durmire Lane North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2486 Durmire Lane North East offer parking?
Yes, 2486 Durmire Lane North East offers parking.
Does 2486 Durmire Lane North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2486 Durmire Lane North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2486 Durmire Lane North East have a pool?
Yes, 2486 Durmire Lane North East has a pool.
Does 2486 Durmire Lane North East have accessible units?
No, 2486 Durmire Lane North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2486 Durmire Lane North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2486 Durmire Lane North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2486 Durmire Lane North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2486 Durmire Lane North East does not have units with air conditioning.
