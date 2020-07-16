All apartments in Cobb County
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

2475 Smith Avenue Southwest

2475 Smith Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2475 Smith Avenue Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month FREE! Apply, get approved, and move in by August 15 and get October for FREE! Space lovers this 4BR 2BA home has it all! Enjoy the fantastic front covered porch, and separate living and dining rooms! Features include an eat-in kitchen and a 1st floor Master BR and bath. A balcony deck, roomy yard, and an unfinished basement provide ample space in a quiet area. Homes are going quickly! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows a self-guided viewing without an appointment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest have any available units?
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2475 Smith Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
