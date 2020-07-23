All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2388 Montford Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2388 Montford Place
Last updated July 19 2020 at 3:20 AM

2388 Montford Place

2388 Montford Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2388 Montford Place, Cobb County, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
This 4 level END unit offers 3 bed & 3.5 baths w/ Unfinished Basement, fenced courtyard, 2-CAR Front Entry garage, ready for an elevator if you wish. OPEN design plan is perfect for entertaining, kitchen island overlooking the Family Rm & Dining Room. Master Bath Shower features full tile & separate soaking tub, separate vanities & extra large walk-in closet! Generous sized bedrooms w/ their own private full bathroom. You can not beat the convenience to the city, Truist Park (SunTrust) which offers shopping, dining, entertainment PLUS easy interstate access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2388 Montford Place have any available units?
2388 Montford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2388 Montford Place have?
Some of 2388 Montford Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2388 Montford Place currently offering any rent specials?
2388 Montford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2388 Montford Place pet-friendly?
No, 2388 Montford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2388 Montford Place offer parking?
Yes, 2388 Montford Place offers parking.
Does 2388 Montford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2388 Montford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2388 Montford Place have a pool?
No, 2388 Montford Place does not have a pool.
Does 2388 Montford Place have accessible units?
No, 2388 Montford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2388 Montford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2388 Montford Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2388 Montford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2388 Montford Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct
Marietta, GA 30066
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College