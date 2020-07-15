2274 Turtle Lndg

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Walking distance to Davis Elementary School on a large quiet cul de sac. Over 1/2 acre with fenced yard, plus huge covered, lighted porch. Vaulted living room has skylights & recessed lighting w/ new granite hearth fireplace. Kitchen features new soft close cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, & kitchen fan. Great new green & energy saving lighting, new carpeting, new wood floors on main, Kohler faucets & toilets, sinks, vanities, no-fog vanity mirrors. New water heater. All w/ fresh paint throughout; including ceilings!