All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2274 Turtle Lndg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2274 Turtle Lndg
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

2274 Turtle Lndg

2274 Turtle Landing Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2274 Turtle Landing Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Walking distance to Davis Elementary School on a large quiet cul de sac. Over 1/2 acre with fenced yard, plus huge covered, lighted porch. Vaulted living room has skylights & recessed lighting w/ new granite hearth fireplace. Kitchen features new soft close cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, & kitchen fan. Great new green & energy saving lighting, new carpeting, new wood floors on main, Kohler faucets & toilets, sinks, vanities, no-fog vanity mirrors. New water heater. All w/ fresh paint throughout; including ceilings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2274 Turtle Lndg have any available units?
2274 Turtle Lndg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2274 Turtle Lndg have?
Some of 2274 Turtle Lndg's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2274 Turtle Lndg currently offering any rent specials?
2274 Turtle Lndg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2274 Turtle Lndg pet-friendly?
No, 2274 Turtle Lndg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2274 Turtle Lndg offer parking?
No, 2274 Turtle Lndg does not offer parking.
Does 2274 Turtle Lndg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2274 Turtle Lndg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2274 Turtle Lndg have a pool?
No, 2274 Turtle Lndg does not have a pool.
Does 2274 Turtle Lndg have accessible units?
No, 2274 Turtle Lndg does not have accessible units.
Does 2274 Turtle Lndg have units with dishwashers?
No, 2274 Turtle Lndg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2274 Turtle Lndg have units with air conditioning?
No, 2274 Turtle Lndg does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College