Prime Location mins from i-75, Cobb Parkway and the Marietta 120 Loop. 3 Bedrooms. 3 Bathrooms. Nice size living room plus separate dining room. Updated kitchen with tile floor, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Oversized master bedroom with large closet. Two secondary bedrooms plus two bathrooms. Hardwood floors except in kitchen. Unfinished basement for storage. Application fee of $50.00 per person.