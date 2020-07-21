1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

One level 3 bedroom townhome in a fantastic close in Smyrna location. Walk to shops and restaurants and a very short drive to Smyrna Market Village. Bike to Silver Comet Trail and less than 30 minutes to the airport and downtown. Kitchen has been totally renovated and bathrooms have been updated. Wood floors and a large private deck overlooking a beautiful back yard. Security deposit is $1600, tenant must agree to provide a credit report and score must be over 650. NO pets allowed. Lawn Maintenance included. Prefer an 18-24 month lease period.