Cobb County, GA
1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:07 AM

1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE

1906 Copper Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Copper Landing Drive, Cobb County, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One level 3 bedroom townhome in a fantastic close in Smyrna location. Walk to shops and restaurants and a very short drive to Smyrna Market Village. Bike to Silver Comet Trail and less than 30 minutes to the airport and downtown. Kitchen has been totally renovated and bathrooms have been updated. Wood floors and a large private deck overlooking a beautiful back yard. Security deposit is $1600, tenant must agree to provide a credit report and score must be over 650. NO pets allowed. Lawn Maintenance included. Prefer an 18-24 month lease period.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE have any available units?
1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE have?
Some of 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE offer parking?
No, 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Cooper Landing Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
