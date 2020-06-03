All apartments in Cobb County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1860 Rainbow Lane

1860 Rainbow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1860 Rainbow Lane, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming split-story, 2 carport, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with ceiling fans! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, beautiful back-splash and laminate wood floors which leads to dining area! The master bathroom has a dual vanity! Great backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified resident to receive Half month free off April's Rent if moved-in on or before by March 15th.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Rainbow Lane have any available units?
1860 Rainbow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1860 Rainbow Lane have?
Some of 1860 Rainbow Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Rainbow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Rainbow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Rainbow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 Rainbow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1860 Rainbow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1860 Rainbow Lane offers parking.
Does 1860 Rainbow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 Rainbow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Rainbow Lane have a pool?
No, 1860 Rainbow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1860 Rainbow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1860 Rainbow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Rainbow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 Rainbow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 Rainbow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1860 Rainbow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
