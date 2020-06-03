1860 Rainbow Lane

Amenities

A charming split-story, 2 carport, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with ceiling fans! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, beautiful back-splash and laminate wood floors which leads to dining area! The master bathroom has a dual vanity! Great backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

