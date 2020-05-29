All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

1839 Bill Murdock Rd

1839 Bill Murdock Road · No Longer Available
Location

1839 Bill Murdock Road, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Updated Ranch style home/large yard in East Cobb - Property Id: 99321

Recently renovated Ranch/one level spacious home (1600 sq ft) with new floors and entirely new upgraded bathrooms, large open yard (3 bedrooms, 2 baths), 2 car covered parking in excellent school district (Murdock elementary, Dodgen middle, Pope high), within 1 mile to all major shopping centers. Tenant pays for all utilities. Long term leases preferred. Pets negotiable (additional fees may apply).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99321
Property Id 99321

(RLNE4880834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 Bill Murdock Rd have any available units?
1839 Bill Murdock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1839 Bill Murdock Rd have?
Some of 1839 Bill Murdock Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 Bill Murdock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Bill Murdock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Bill Murdock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 Bill Murdock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1839 Bill Murdock Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1839 Bill Murdock Rd offers parking.
Does 1839 Bill Murdock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1839 Bill Murdock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Bill Murdock Rd have a pool?
No, 1839 Bill Murdock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1839 Bill Murdock Rd have accessible units?
No, 1839 Bill Murdock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Bill Murdock Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1839 Bill Murdock Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1839 Bill Murdock Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1839 Bill Murdock Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
