1839 Bill Murdock Rd

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave

dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated Ranch/one level spacious home (1600 sq ft) with new floors and entirely new upgraded bathrooms, large open yard (3 bedrooms, 2 baths), 2 car covered parking in excellent school district (Murdock elementary, Dodgen middle, Pope high), within 1 mile to all major shopping centers. Tenant pays for all utilities. Long term leases preferred. Pets negotiable (additional fees may apply).

