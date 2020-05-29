1839 Bill Murdock Rd

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 Updated Ranch style home/large yard in East Cobb - Property Id: 99321
Recently renovated Ranch/one level spacious home (1600 sq ft) with new floors and entirely new upgraded bathrooms, large open yard (3 bedrooms, 2 baths), 2 car covered parking in excellent school district (Murdock elementary, Dodgen middle, Pope high), within 1 mile to all major shopping centers. Tenant pays for all utilities. Long term leases preferred. Pets negotiable (additional fees may apply).
