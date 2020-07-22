All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW

1792 Hammond Woods Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1792 Hammond Woods Circle Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice all brick Brick Ranch with full basement and large lot. Everything like new. Owner will landscape & cut grass as part of rent. Three Bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, refinished hardwoods, new kitchen. Playroom down stairs. Double carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW have any available units?
1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW have?
Some of 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW pet-friendly?
No, 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW offer parking?
Yes, 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW offers parking.
Does 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW have a pool?
No, 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW does not have a pool.
Does 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW have accessible units?
No, 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW does not have units with air conditioning.
