1792 Hammond Woods Circle Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice all brick Brick Ranch with full basement and large lot. Everything like new. Owner will landscape & cut grass as part of rent. Three Bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, refinished hardwoods, new kitchen. Playroom down stairs. Double carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW have any available units?
1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW have?
Some of 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
1792 Hammond Woods Circle SW is not currently offering any rent specials.