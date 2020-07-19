Amenities

1742 Windchime Ct Available 08/01/20 Kennesaw Ranch on a Basement / Harrison HS District! - Raised ranch in quiet established family friendly neighborhood of Emerald Oaks. This home brags with it's open kitchen & breakfast area, stunning hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and separate dining room that has french doors that open out to the deck. The home sits on a HUGE lot (.7 acres) with plenty of room in the front and back including mature trees, a work shop and HUGE party deck. This home has a front porch perfect for rocking chairs. Home was originally built in 1987 and completely updated in 2016. Fenced back yard. *** Lawn care included! ***



WATCH our "Walk Me Through" virtual tour: https://youtu.be/ZxuOAMWTPJQ



SCHOOLS: Due West Elementary. Lost Mountain Middle. Harrison High.



PETS: Yard is fenced. Some small dogs may be allowed with pet fee & larger security deposit. Call for more details.



SQ/FT: 1,688 +/- PLUS partially finished basement



YEAR: Built in 1987 and heavily renovated in 2016

*Each new lease has a one-time $125 move in fee

** Security Deposit is subject to increase from listed price depending on applicants background check.



