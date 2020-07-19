All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1742 Windchime Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1742 Windchime Ct
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:56 AM

1742 Windchime Ct

1742 Windchime Court Northwest · (770) 587-9300 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1742 Windchime Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1742 Windchime Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1742 Windchime Ct Available 08/01/20 Kennesaw Ranch on a Basement / Harrison HS District! - Raised ranch in quiet established family friendly neighborhood of Emerald Oaks. This home brags with it's open kitchen & breakfast area, stunning hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and separate dining room that has french doors that open out to the deck. The home sits on a HUGE lot (.7 acres) with plenty of room in the front and back including mature trees, a work shop and HUGE party deck. This home has a front porch perfect for rocking chairs. Home was originally built in 1987 and completely updated in 2016. Fenced back yard. *** Lawn care included! ***

WATCH our "Walk Me Through" virtual tour: https://youtu.be/ZxuOAMWTPJQ

SCHOOLS: Due West Elementary. Lost Mountain Middle. Harrison High.

PETS: Yard is fenced. Some small dogs may be allowed with pet fee & larger security deposit. Call for more details.

SQ/FT: 1,688 +/- PLUS partially finished basement

YEAR: Built in 1987 and heavily renovated in 2016
*Each new lease has a one-time $125 move in fee
** Security Deposit is subject to increase from listed price depending on applicants background check.

///\\\ Not the one? - Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search ///\\\

(RLNE4429585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Windchime Ct have any available units?
1742 Windchime Ct has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1742 Windchime Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Windchime Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Windchime Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1742 Windchime Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1742 Windchime Ct offer parking?
No, 1742 Windchime Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1742 Windchime Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Windchime Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Windchime Ct have a pool?
No, 1742 Windchime Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Windchime Ct have accessible units?
No, 1742 Windchime Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Windchime Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 Windchime Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 Windchime Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 Windchime Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1742 Windchime Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest
Marietta, GA 30066
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity