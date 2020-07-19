Amenities

Address - 1493 Bentley Ln SE, Marietta, GA 30067



This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.



Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1612 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Marietta, GA is available to view today.



Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.



If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.



Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.



This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).



Broker Firm: Harris Real Estate Services Inc

Broker Name: Jason Harris

Contact Number: (770)-403-7501

Email Address: jasonharris@harrisreservices.com



