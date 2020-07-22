All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast

1381 Old Virginia Court · No Longer Available
Location

1381 Old Virginia Court, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Everybody knows it is all about location! Desirable East Cobb townhouse in a quiet, convenient community minutes away from I-75 and I-285. The property comes fully furnished and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Two generous bedrooms upstairs, eat-in kitchen and large family room with access to rear patio and back yard. Quiet community with very little street traffic. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and Sun Trust Park. The property is available for move-in on November 1, 2018 for a lease duration anywhere between 8 Mos - 10 Mos.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast have any available units?
1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast offer parking?
No, 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
