1381 Old Virginia Court Southeast

patio / balcony hardwood floors furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony

Everybody knows it is all about location! Desirable East Cobb townhouse in a quiet, convenient community minutes away from I-75 and I-285. The property comes fully furnished and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Two generous bedrooms upstairs, eat-in kitchen and large family room with access to rear patio and back yard. Quiet community with very little street traffic. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and Sun Trust Park. The property is available for move-in on November 1, 2018 for a lease duration anywhere between 8 Mos - 10 Mos.

