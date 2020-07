Amenities

***Note that this property will not be available until May 1st. Showings will be held on Sunday April 28th. If you would like to schedule a viewing then send me an email. This is a well kept townhome tucked away in a quiet neighborhood yet close to everything. Easy access to all major roads/highways, shopping, schools and entertainment. The home includes all appliances but no furniture. The community also has a pool and bus stop near the entrance.