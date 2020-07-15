All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1200 Wade Green Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1200 Wade Green Circle
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1200 Wade Green Circle

1200 Wade Green Circle · (404) 900-4088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1200 Wade Green Circle, Cobb County, GA 30102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1200 Wade Green Circle · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Acworth Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Come See this Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Located off Wade Green Road in Acworth. This Home includes a Fireside Family Room, Wet Bar, Separate Dining and Back Patio, On a Private Wooded Lot. Great Cobb County Schools! Ideal Location, Minutes from I-575 and Close to Kennesaw State University. Schedule your showing today!

Schools:
Elem: Pitner
Middle: Palmer
High: Palmer
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT pet friendly.

Will I qualify to rent an Acworth Home? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5921479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Wade Green Circle have any available units?
1200 Wade Green Circle has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1200 Wade Green Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Wade Green Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Wade Green Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Wade Green Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1200 Wade Green Circle offer parking?
No, 1200 Wade Green Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Wade Green Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Wade Green Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Wade Green Circle have a pool?
No, 1200 Wade Green Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Wade Green Circle have accessible units?
No, 1200 Wade Green Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Wade Green Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Wade Green Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Wade Green Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Wade Green Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1200 Wade Green Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity