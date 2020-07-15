1200 Wade Green Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Acworth Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Come See this Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Located off Wade Green Road in Acworth. This Home includes a Fireside Family Room, Wet Bar, Separate Dining and Back Patio, On a Private Wooded Lot. Great Cobb County Schools! Ideal Location, Minutes from I-575 and Close to Kennesaw State University. Schedule your showing today!



Schools:

Elem: Pitner

Middle: Palmer

High: Palmer

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is NOT pet friendly.



Will I qualify to rent an Acworth Home? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5921479)