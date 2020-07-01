All apartments in Cobb County
1141 Aspen Log Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1141 Aspen Log Place

1141 Aspen Log Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Aspen Log Pl, Cobb County, GA 30168

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN) so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Aspen Log Place have any available units?
1141 Aspen Log Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 1141 Aspen Log Place currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Aspen Log Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Aspen Log Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Aspen Log Place is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Aspen Log Place offer parking?
No, 1141 Aspen Log Place does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Aspen Log Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Aspen Log Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Aspen Log Place have a pool?
No, 1141 Aspen Log Place does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Aspen Log Place have accessible units?
No, 1141 Aspen Log Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Aspen Log Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Aspen Log Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Aspen Log Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Aspen Log Place does not have units with air conditioning.
