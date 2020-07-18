All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

9232 Tee Trce

9232 Tee Trace · (678) 887-0117
Location

9232 Tee Trace, Clayton County, GA 30274

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome tenants to this Newly Renovated 3 BR/2 BA/2 Car Garage ranch style home. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter-tops. You will fall in love with the over-sized master bedroom that has dual closets, as well at the updated master bathroom that features double vanities. This home sits on a huge lot, with a fenced in back yard for privacy. Homeowner has included lawn-care as an additional tenant bonus. (No section 8 vouchers)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9232 Tee Trce have any available units?
9232 Tee Trce has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9232 Tee Trce have?
Some of 9232 Tee Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9232 Tee Trce currently offering any rent specials?
9232 Tee Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9232 Tee Trce pet-friendly?
No, 9232 Tee Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 9232 Tee Trce offer parking?
Yes, 9232 Tee Trce offers parking.
Does 9232 Tee Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9232 Tee Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9232 Tee Trce have a pool?
No, 9232 Tee Trce does not have a pool.
Does 9232 Tee Trce have accessible units?
No, 9232 Tee Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 9232 Tee Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9232 Tee Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 9232 Tee Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 9232 Tee Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
