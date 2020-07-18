9232 Tee Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome tenants to this Newly Renovated 3 BR/2 BA/2 Car Garage ranch style home. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter-tops. You will fall in love with the over-sized master bedroom that has dual closets, as well at the updated master bathroom that features double vanities. This home sits on a huge lot, with a fenced in back yard for privacy. Homeowner has included lawn-care as an additional tenant bonus. (No section 8 vouchers)