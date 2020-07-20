All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 919 Olde Town Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
919 Olde Town Place
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

919 Olde Town Place

919 Olde Town Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

919 Olde Town Pl, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Jonesboro Charmer! - Freshly painted throughout! All NEW carpet AND Vinyl flooring! Three bedrooms and two full baths with 2 car garage and alarm system. Total electric.

Enter into the large living area with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan with light and wood burning fireplace. A French door leads out onto a patio for your entertaining pleasure. Open access to the galley style kitchen and dining area. This kitchen features all white appliance, range, microwave/vent hood, dishwasher, and new refrigerator. Loads of counter space and cabinets!

The Master Suite features vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan and light, large walk-in closet and large master bath with vaulted ceiling and 2 windows! Garden tub and separate shower. Large vanity with lots of storage. The 2 secondary bedrooms are located just off the entry with guest bath and coat closet.

Call today! This home won't last long!

(RLNE4869448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Olde Town Place have any available units?
919 Olde Town Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 919 Olde Town Place have?
Some of 919 Olde Town Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Olde Town Place currently offering any rent specials?
919 Olde Town Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Olde Town Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Olde Town Place is pet friendly.
Does 919 Olde Town Place offer parking?
Yes, 919 Olde Town Place offers parking.
Does 919 Olde Town Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Olde Town Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Olde Town Place have a pool?
No, 919 Olde Town Place does not have a pool.
Does 919 Olde Town Place have accessible units?
No, 919 Olde Town Place does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Olde Town Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Olde Town Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Olde Town Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Olde Town Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College