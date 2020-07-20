919 Olde Town Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Jonesboro Charmer! - Freshly painted throughout! All NEW carpet AND Vinyl flooring! Three bedrooms and two full baths with 2 car garage and alarm system. Total electric.



Enter into the large living area with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan with light and wood burning fireplace. A French door leads out onto a patio for your entertaining pleasure. Open access to the galley style kitchen and dining area. This kitchen features all white appliance, range, microwave/vent hood, dishwasher, and new refrigerator. Loads of counter space and cabinets!



The Master Suite features vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan and light, large walk-in closet and large master bath with vaulted ceiling and 2 windows! Garden tub and separate shower. Large vanity with lots of storage. The 2 secondary bedrooms are located just off the entry with guest bath and coat closet.



Call today! This home won't last long!



(RLNE4869448)