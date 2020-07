Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful home with open floor plan. Walk in onto hardwood floors, formal dining room is to the left . Great room with lots of windows letting in natural lights. Granite counter tops, bar area with lots of cabinets. Kitchen overlooks great room. Half bath and laundry room downstairs. Four bedrooms and two additional bathrooms upstairs. Two car garage.