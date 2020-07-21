All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 8899 Raven Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
8899 Raven Dr
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:55 PM

8899 Raven Dr

8899 Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8899 Raven Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated home that is ready for immediate occupancy. Dining room overlooks the living room. It has a family room with a wall to wall brick fireplace. There is also a large fenced in backyard with a garden area. This one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8899 Raven Dr have any available units?
8899 Raven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 8899 Raven Dr have?
Some of 8899 Raven Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8899 Raven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8899 Raven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8899 Raven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8899 Raven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 8899 Raven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8899 Raven Dr offers parking.
Does 8899 Raven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8899 Raven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8899 Raven Dr have a pool?
No, 8899 Raven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8899 Raven Dr have accessible units?
No, 8899 Raven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8899 Raven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8899 Raven Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8899 Raven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8899 Raven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College