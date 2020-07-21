Recently renovated home that is ready for immediate occupancy. Dining room overlooks the living room. It has a family room with a wall to wall brick fireplace. There is also a large fenced in backyard with a garden area. This one won't last long.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Does 8899 Raven Dr have any available units?
8899 Raven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 8899 Raven Dr have?
Some of 8899 Raven Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8899 Raven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8899 Raven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.