8899 Raven Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently renovated home that is ready for immediate occupancy. Dining room overlooks the living room. It has a family room with a wall to wall brick fireplace. There is also a large fenced in backyard with a garden area. This one won't last long.