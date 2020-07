Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

End unit recently renovated with lots of space. This unit features a large kitchen with all appliances, tile flooring and dinning area, spacious living area with fireplace and hardwood floors. All bedrooms upstairs, hardwood flooring throughout second floor, master with private bath. Great location, excellent price. Hurry, it will not last long. Welcome Home!