Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 8443 Pond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
8443 Pond Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8443 Pond Drive
8443 North Pond Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8443 North Pond Drive, Clayton County, GA 30274
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome home! A charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home!Family room with fireplace, Built In shelves, Kitchen includes eat in breakfast area. Open deck overlooking a large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8443 Pond Drive have any available units?
8443 Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 8443 Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8443 Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8443 Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8443 Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 8443 Pond Drive offer parking?
No, 8443 Pond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8443 Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8443 Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8443 Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 8443 Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8443 Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 8443 Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8443 Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8443 Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8443 Pond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8443 Pond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GA
College Park, GA
East Point, GA
Union City, GA
Gresham Park, GA
McDonough, GA
Panthersville, GA
Experiment, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Griffin, GA
Fairburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College