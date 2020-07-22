All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 8443 Pond Drive.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

8443 Pond Drive

8443 North Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8443 North Pond Drive, Clayton County, GA 30274

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome home! A charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home!Family room with fireplace, Built In shelves, Kitchen includes eat in breakfast area. Open deck overlooking a large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8443 Pond Drive have any available units?
8443 Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 8443 Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8443 Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8443 Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8443 Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 8443 Pond Drive offer parking?
No, 8443 Pond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8443 Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8443 Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8443 Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 8443 Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8443 Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 8443 Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8443 Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8443 Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8443 Pond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8443 Pond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
