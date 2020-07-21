8046 Trinity Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** Lovely 4BR 2BA home features neutral fresh paint, carpeting, and a spacious eat-in kitchen with access to a rear covered porch and level backyard. Convenient to all don't miss this one for comfortable living!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1998

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.