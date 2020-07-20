All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 780 Park Villa Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
780 Park Villa Way
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:35 AM

780 Park Villa Way

780 Park Villa Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

780 Park Villa Way, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
780 Park Villa Way
Jonesboro, GA 30238

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2
Dining/Bonus Rm: 1

A lovely Jonesboro cottage that offers a huge, airy living room with stone fireplace, a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets, and a deck overlooking a private backyard. Bedrooms are large, and the dining room/bonus room opens to the deck. Just off GA-85 and Pointe S Pkwy in Jonesboro, this home has easy access to I-75. Close to lots of restaurants and shopping, including Applebee's, Sonny's BBQ, Hooters, Monterey Mexican Restaurant, Fusion House and Hibachi Grill.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Clayton County Water Authority
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Park Villa Way have any available units?
780 Park Villa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 780 Park Villa Way have?
Some of 780 Park Villa Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Park Villa Way currently offering any rent specials?
780 Park Villa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Park Villa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Park Villa Way is pet friendly.
Does 780 Park Villa Way offer parking?
Yes, 780 Park Villa Way offers parking.
Does 780 Park Villa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Park Villa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Park Villa Way have a pool?
No, 780 Park Villa Way does not have a pool.
Does 780 Park Villa Way have accessible units?
No, 780 Park Villa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Park Villa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Park Villa Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Park Villa Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 780 Park Villa Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College