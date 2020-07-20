Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

780 Park Villa Way

Jonesboro, GA 30238



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2

Dining/Bonus Rm: 1



A lovely Jonesboro cottage that offers a huge, airy living room with stone fireplace, a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets, and a deck overlooking a private backyard. Bedrooms are large, and the dining room/bonus room opens to the deck. Just off GA-85 and Pointe S Pkwy in Jonesboro, this home has easy access to I-75. Close to lots of restaurants and shopping, including Applebee's, Sonny's BBQ, Hooters, Monterey Mexican Restaurant, Fusion House and Hibachi Grill.



UTILITIES:

Water: Clayton County Water Authority

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



