All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7623 Crimson Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7623 Crimson Court
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:12 PM

7623 Crimson Court

7623 Crimson Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1358160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7623 Crimson Court, Clayton County, GA 30236

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 4 bedroom home located in Jonesboro. Has a bedroom on the main level. New LVT flooring in the living room. Eat-in kitchen. All electric. Priced to move quickly.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7623 Crimson Court have any available units?
7623 Crimson Court has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7623 Crimson Court currently offering any rent specials?
7623 Crimson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7623 Crimson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7623 Crimson Court is pet friendly.
Does 7623 Crimson Court offer parking?
No, 7623 Crimson Court does not offer parking.
Does 7623 Crimson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7623 Crimson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7623 Crimson Court have a pool?
No, 7623 Crimson Court does not have a pool.
Does 7623 Crimson Court have accessible units?
No, 7623 Crimson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7623 Crimson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7623 Crimson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7623 Crimson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7623 Crimson Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7623 Crimson Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way
Clayton County, GA 30238
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity