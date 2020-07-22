7467 Petunia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated two story home with new paint, Carpet, and Kitchen cabinets and countertops. New stainless steel appliances. New Stainless Steel Refrige will be installed this week. New flooring throughout home. New front door and more. Enjoy your new home. Large master bedroom with large master bath with walk-in closet, garden tub, sept shower. Must see!!! Self tour on Rently.



TENANT DO NOT SEND ANY MONEY TO ANYONE BEFORE YOU MAKE A RENTAL APPLICATION ON RENTLY. SECURITY DEPOSIT, RENT AND ANY MONEY SHALL ONLY BE REQUESTED AFTER LEASE FORM SIGNED IN PERSON WITH US. WE ONLY ACCEPT APPLICATION THROUGH RENTLY. .

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.