742 Georgetown Lane

Spacious 2 story Townhome! 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom tour this well kept, move-in ready townhouse near the interstate, and shopping. Open the door to a welcoming foyer with updated new flooring and a neutral paint pallet throughout. The large, fully equipped, eat-in kitchen features a beautiful bay window, lots of cabinets and counter space, and a view out into the dining room that leads into the living area. Upstairs, offers a spacious master bedroom with a private bathroom along with 2 extra bedrooms. The carpet is new!