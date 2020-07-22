All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 742 Georgetown Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
742 Georgetown Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:18 AM

742 Georgetown Lane

742 Georgetown Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

742 Georgetown Lane, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 story Townhome! 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom tour this well kept, move-in ready townhouse near the interstate, and shopping. Open the door to a welcoming foyer with updated new flooring and a neutral paint pallet throughout. The large, fully equipped, eat-in kitchen features a beautiful bay window, lots of cabinets and counter space, and a view out into the dining room that leads into the living area. Upstairs, offers a spacious master bedroom with a private bathroom along with 2 extra bedrooms. The carpet is new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Georgetown Lane have any available units?
742 Georgetown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 742 Georgetown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
742 Georgetown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Georgetown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 742 Georgetown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 742 Georgetown Lane offer parking?
No, 742 Georgetown Lane does not offer parking.
Does 742 Georgetown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Georgetown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Georgetown Lane have a pool?
No, 742 Georgetown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 742 Georgetown Lane have accessible units?
No, 742 Georgetown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Georgetown Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Georgetown Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 742 Georgetown Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 Georgetown Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College