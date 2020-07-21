All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:56 PM

74 Lake Crossing Court

74 Lake Crossing Ct · No Longer Available
Location

74 Lake Crossing Ct, Clayton County, GA 30215

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Lake Crossing Court have any available units?
74 Lake Crossing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 74 Lake Crossing Court currently offering any rent specials?
74 Lake Crossing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Lake Crossing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 Lake Crossing Court is pet friendly.
Does 74 Lake Crossing Court offer parking?
No, 74 Lake Crossing Court does not offer parking.
Does 74 Lake Crossing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Lake Crossing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Lake Crossing Court have a pool?
No, 74 Lake Crossing Court does not have a pool.
Does 74 Lake Crossing Court have accessible units?
No, 74 Lake Crossing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Lake Crossing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Lake Crossing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Lake Crossing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Lake Crossing Court does not have units with air conditioning.
