6660 Sunset Park
6660 Sunset Park

6660 Sunset Park · No Longer Available
Location

6660 Sunset Park, Clayton County, GA 30273

This beautiful townhouse will be available soon! Convenient to 75. 675, and 285 makes the location perfect. Urban living with a country feel! Perfect for families or roommates!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6660 Sunset Park have any available units?
6660 Sunset Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6660 Sunset Park currently offering any rent specials?
6660 Sunset Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6660 Sunset Park pet-friendly?
No, 6660 Sunset Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6660 Sunset Park offer parking?
No, 6660 Sunset Park does not offer parking.
Does 6660 Sunset Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6660 Sunset Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6660 Sunset Park have a pool?
No, 6660 Sunset Park does not have a pool.
Does 6660 Sunset Park have accessible units?
No, 6660 Sunset Park does not have accessible units.
Does 6660 Sunset Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 6660 Sunset Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6660 Sunset Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 6660 Sunset Park does not have units with air conditioning.
