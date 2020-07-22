All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6447 Carolyn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6447 Carolyn Court
Last updated September 28 2019 at 12:07 AM

6447 Carolyn Court

6447 Carolyn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6447 Carolyn Court, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Cute Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch with Covered Patio. This bright and light home has been renovated and is open for entertaining with large Living/ Dining Areas, Sunny Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and lots of cabinets with appliances. Pass thru to Large Breakfast Room that opens to Covered Patio. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, all updated. You will enjoy the beautiful backyard perfect for outdoor fun.Home also has a 1 Car Carport with Storage. Hurry this home will not last long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Additional $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1973
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6447 Carolyn Court have any available units?
6447 Carolyn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6447 Carolyn Court currently offering any rent specials?
6447 Carolyn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6447 Carolyn Court pet-friendly?
No, 6447 Carolyn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6447 Carolyn Court offer parking?
Yes, 6447 Carolyn Court offers parking.
Does 6447 Carolyn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6447 Carolyn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6447 Carolyn Court have a pool?
No, 6447 Carolyn Court does not have a pool.
Does 6447 Carolyn Court have accessible units?
No, 6447 Carolyn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6447 Carolyn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6447 Carolyn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6447 Carolyn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6447 Carolyn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College