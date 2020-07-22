6447 Carolyn Court

Amenities

Cute Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch with Covered Patio. This bright and light home has been renovated and is open for entertaining with large Living/ Dining Areas, Sunny Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and lots of cabinets with appliances. Pass thru to Large Breakfast Room that opens to Covered Patio. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, all updated. You will enjoy the beautiful backyard perfect for outdoor fun.Home also has a 1 Car Carport with Storage. Hurry this home will not last long.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Additional $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1973

