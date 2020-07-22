6156 Crooked Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beautiful renovated home in well established neighborhood. New carpet, new paint and new stainless steel appliance, including refrigerator, dishwasher and range. 3 Bedroom, beautiful inside and out-deck w/fenced privacy fence. Must see!!!Self-tour on Rently.



TENANT DO NOT SEND ANY MONEY TO ANYONE BEFORE YOU MAKE A RENTAL APPLICATION ON RENTLY. SECURITY DEPOSIT, RENT AND ANY MONEY SHALL ONLY BE REQUESTED AFTER LEASE FORM SIGNED IN PERSON WITH US. WE ONLY ACCEPT APPLICATION THROUGH RENTLY.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.