Clayton County, GA
6156 Crooked Creek Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:46 AM

6156 Crooked Creek Drive

6156 Crooked Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

6156 Crooked Creek Court, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

This is a beautiful renovated home in well established neighborhood. New carpet, new paint and new stainless steel appliance, including refrigerator, dishwasher and range. 3 Bedroom, beautiful inside and out-deck w/fenced privacy fence. Must see!!!Self-tour on Rently.

TENANT DO NOT SEND ANY MONEY TO ANYONE BEFORE YOU MAKE A RENTAL APPLICATION ON RENTLY. SECURITY DEPOSIT, RENT AND ANY MONEY SHALL ONLY BE REQUESTED AFTER LEASE FORM SIGNED IN PERSON WITH US. WE ONLY ACCEPT APPLICATION THROUGH RENTLY.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6156 Crooked Creek Drive have any available units?
6156 Crooked Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6156 Crooked Creek Drive have?
Some of 6156 Crooked Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6156 Crooked Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6156 Crooked Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6156 Crooked Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6156 Crooked Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6156 Crooked Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 6156 Crooked Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6156 Crooked Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6156 Crooked Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6156 Crooked Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6156 Crooked Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6156 Crooked Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6156 Crooked Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6156 Crooked Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6156 Crooked Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6156 Crooked Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6156 Crooked Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
