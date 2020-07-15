6127 Lauren Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Stunning Upgraded 3 Beds 2 Baths Home Ready for You! - Appealing and gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a level corner lot! Stay cozy with a wood burning fireplace in living room. All new wood floors throughout, new paint, updated kitchen with new tile back splash, counter tops, and fixtures. Ceiling fans are in living room and bedrooms. Home has an one car garage. Spacious fenced-in backyard has a covered patio and freshly painted storage shed! Applicants must have at least a 600 credit score, make 3X the rent, one current months proof of income, credit and criminal background done. No evictions, judgments, bankruptcies, foreclosures within the last 5 yrs. Non-refundable Application fee is $60/adult. Non-refundable $200 administrative fee due upon move in. Reservation fee of $1,295 due within 24 hours of approval, which will transfer into security deposit upon move in.



(RLNE5423009)