Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

6127 Lauren Lane

6127 Lauren Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6127 Lauren Lane, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Stunning Upgraded 3 Beds 2 Baths Home Ready for You! - Appealing and gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a level corner lot! Stay cozy with a wood burning fireplace in living room. All new wood floors throughout, new paint, updated kitchen with new tile back splash, counter tops, and fixtures. Ceiling fans are in living room and bedrooms. Home has an one car garage. Spacious fenced-in backyard has a covered patio and freshly painted storage shed! Applicants must have at least a 600 credit score, make 3X the rent, one current months proof of income, credit and criminal background done. No evictions, judgments, bankruptcies, foreclosures within the last 5 yrs. Non-refundable Application fee is $60/adult. Non-refundable $200 administrative fee due upon move in. Reservation fee of $1,295 due within 24 hours of approval, which will transfer into security deposit upon move in.

(RLNE5423009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 Lauren Lane have any available units?
6127 Lauren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6127 Lauren Lane have?
Some of 6127 Lauren Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6127 Lauren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6127 Lauren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 Lauren Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6127 Lauren Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6127 Lauren Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6127 Lauren Lane offers parking.
Does 6127 Lauren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6127 Lauren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 Lauren Lane have a pool?
No, 6127 Lauren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6127 Lauren Lane have accessible units?
No, 6127 Lauren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 Lauren Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6127 Lauren Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6127 Lauren Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6127 Lauren Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
