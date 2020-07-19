All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
5847 Saddlemont Ct
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

5847 Saddlemont Ct

5847 Saddlemont Court · No Longer Available
Location

5847 Saddlemont Court, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lawn care included in rent! GREAT DEAL! Come see this ranch style house on full basement on quiet street. This home features an extra large living area with a large brick fireplace. It has a separate dining area, as well as an eat in kitchen area. All appliances included! Large laundry room off of the kitchen and a 2 car garage. Down the hall are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Downstairs is a large unfinished basement perfect for gaming or storage. Includes a boat door to store equipment. Out back is a screen porch and deck overlooking a large fenced back door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 Saddlemont Ct have any available units?
5847 Saddlemont Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5847 Saddlemont Ct have?
Some of 5847 Saddlemont Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 Saddlemont Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5847 Saddlemont Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 Saddlemont Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5847 Saddlemont Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5847 Saddlemont Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5847 Saddlemont Ct offers parking.
Does 5847 Saddlemont Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5847 Saddlemont Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 Saddlemont Ct have a pool?
No, 5847 Saddlemont Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5847 Saddlemont Ct have accessible units?
No, 5847 Saddlemont Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 Saddlemont Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5847 Saddlemont Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5847 Saddlemont Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5847 Saddlemont Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
