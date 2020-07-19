5847 Saddlemont Ct

Amenities
Lawn care included in rent! GREAT DEAL! Come see this ranch style house on full basement on quiet street. This home features an extra large living area with a large brick fireplace. It has a separate dining area, as well as an eat in kitchen area. All appliances included! Large laundry room off of the kitchen and a 2 car garage. Down the hall are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Downstairs is a large unfinished basement perfect for gaming or storage. Includes a boat door to store equipment. Out back is a screen porch and deck overlooking a large fenced back door.