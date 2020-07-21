All apartments in Clayton County
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5807 Rex Mill Dr
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

5807 Rex Mill Dr

5807 Rex Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5807 Rex Mill Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOVELY HOME FEATURING 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS AND A BASEMENT READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! SORRY NO SECTION 8 - AVAILABLE NOW!!!!! CALL YAHYA @ 404 423-7153 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR!

Your home search stops here! 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 2 cars garage with a basement, what more can you ask for? Hurry to view this home before its gone!

- 4 Large Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Kitchen with all appliances
- Living room
- Dining area
- Hardwood Floors
- Finished basement
- 2 Car garage

Convenient to schools, city parks and shopping, this home is a must see!

This great value home has lifestyle appeal and is available for long term tenancy. Hurry though, with these features it will not stay on the market for very long!

* QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

Please text Yahya at 404-334-7195 to schedule a viewing of this home

(RLNE3244701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 Rex Mill Dr have any available units?
5807 Rex Mill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5807 Rex Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5807 Rex Mill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 Rex Mill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5807 Rex Mill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5807 Rex Mill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5807 Rex Mill Dr offers parking.
Does 5807 Rex Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5807 Rex Mill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 Rex Mill Dr have a pool?
No, 5807 Rex Mill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5807 Rex Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 5807 Rex Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 Rex Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5807 Rex Mill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5807 Rex Mill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5807 Rex Mill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
