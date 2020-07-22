All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
5521 Sapphire Circle
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

5521 Sapphire Circle

5521 Sapphire Cir · No Longer Available
Location

5521 Sapphire Cir, Clayton County, GA 30294
Lake City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
IMMACULATE RENTAL HOME THAT WAS RENOVATED IN THE PAST 30 DAYS. ALL PICTURES ARE RECENT AND YOU WILL BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THE HOME AFTER A MAJOR RENOVATION. 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM ALL ROOMS ON THE UPPER LEVEL. THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG!!! SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Sapphire Circle have any available units?
5521 Sapphire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5521 Sapphire Circle have?
Some of 5521 Sapphire Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Sapphire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Sapphire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Sapphire Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Sapphire Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5521 Sapphire Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Sapphire Circle offers parking.
Does 5521 Sapphire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 Sapphire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Sapphire Circle have a pool?
No, 5521 Sapphire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Sapphire Circle have accessible units?
No, 5521 Sapphire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Sapphire Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5521 Sapphire Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5521 Sapphire Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5521 Sapphire Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
