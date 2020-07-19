5448 Vanity Joys Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5448 Vanitys Joy Lane Ellenwood Georgia 30294.



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Beautiful 2 Story single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Guest enter the main level from a covered front porch into the family room with faux heated fireplace with lots of windows, that enter a dining room with access to the back porch. The galley style kitchen has all appliances included with access to a washer/dryer closet with washer/dryer included, powder room and 2 car front entry garage. The upper level features 2 spare rooms and treyed master bedroom and master bath with dual vanities, separate garden tub and stall shower and walk-in closet. It is minutes to schools and I-675 and several miles to I-75, Fort Gillem, city of Stockbridge and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Int'l Airport.



Directions: From Atlanta, take I-675 South to Exit 5/Ellenwood Rd - Panola Rd. and turn left. Go 1 mile and turn right into the 2nd entrance of Katherine Village Subdivision. Turn right onto Katherine Village Drive. Turn left onto Vanity Joy's Lane. The home is located on the left.



Approximate Size: 1600 sq ft