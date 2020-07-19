All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5448 Vanity Joys Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5448 Vanity Joys Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5448 Vanity Joys Ln

5448 Vanity Joys Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5448 Vanity Joys Ln, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5448 Vanitys Joy Lane Ellenwood Georgia 30294.

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Beautiful 2 Story single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Guest enter the main level from a covered front porch into the family room with faux heated fireplace with lots of windows, that enter a dining room with access to the back porch. The galley style kitchen has all appliances included with access to a washer/dryer closet with washer/dryer included, powder room and 2 car front entry garage. The upper level features 2 spare rooms and treyed master bedroom and master bath with dual vanities, separate garden tub and stall shower and walk-in closet. It is minutes to schools and I-675 and several miles to I-75, Fort Gillem, city of Stockbridge and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Int'l Airport.

Directions: From Atlanta, take I-675 South to Exit 5/Ellenwood Rd - Panola Rd. and turn left. Go 1 mile and turn right into the 2nd entrance of Katherine Village Subdivision. Turn right onto Katherine Village Drive. Turn left onto Vanity Joy's Lane. The home is located on the left.

Approximate Size: 1600 sq ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5448 Vanity Joys Ln have any available units?
5448 Vanity Joys Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5448 Vanity Joys Ln have?
Some of 5448 Vanity Joys Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5448 Vanity Joys Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5448 Vanity Joys Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5448 Vanity Joys Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5448 Vanity Joys Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5448 Vanity Joys Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5448 Vanity Joys Ln offers parking.
Does 5448 Vanity Joys Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5448 Vanity Joys Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5448 Vanity Joys Ln have a pool?
No, 5448 Vanity Joys Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5448 Vanity Joys Ln have accessible units?
No, 5448 Vanity Joys Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5448 Vanity Joys Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5448 Vanity Joys Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5448 Vanity Joys Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5448 Vanity Joys Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College