All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5367 Katherine Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5367 Katherine Village Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5367 Katherine Village Drive

5367 Katherine Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5367 Katherine Village Drive, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Meticulously maintained 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home. Features include family rm w/fireplace, and beautiful hardwoods on the main level. Open Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and view into dining area. Separate Dining area. Half Bathrm for convenience. Large master bedroom w/ trey ceilings. Master bathroom w/ Soaking garden tub, and sep shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 2 car garage. Conveniently located to shopping, parks & major highways. Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5367 Katherine Village Drive have any available units?
5367 Katherine Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5367 Katherine Village Drive have?
Some of 5367 Katherine Village Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5367 Katherine Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5367 Katherine Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5367 Katherine Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5367 Katherine Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5367 Katherine Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5367 Katherine Village Drive offers parking.
Does 5367 Katherine Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5367 Katherine Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5367 Katherine Village Drive have a pool?
No, 5367 Katherine Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5367 Katherine Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 5367 Katherine Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5367 Katherine Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5367 Katherine Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5367 Katherine Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5367 Katherine Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College