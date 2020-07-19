5367 Katherine Village Drive

Amenities

Meticulously maintained 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home. Features include family rm w/fireplace, and beautiful hardwoods on the main level. Open Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and view into dining area. Separate Dining area. Half Bathrm for convenience. Large master bedroom w/ trey ceilings. Master bathroom w/ Soaking garden tub, and sep shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 2 car garage. Conveniently located to shopping, parks & major highways. Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley