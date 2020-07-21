Well kept 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two level home conveniently located near many major intersections and shopping. Minutes away from Hwy 85 corridor and downtown Atlanta makes this a must have. The Atlanta airport is so close that you can at times hear the takeoffs. Quiet neighborhood with great character and friendly neighbors. Home has had multiple improvements made with more planned during tenancy. Don't miss out of this find in Atlanta/College Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5305 Brentwood Dr have any available units?
5305 Brentwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5305 Brentwood Dr have?
Some of 5305 Brentwood Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Brentwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Brentwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.