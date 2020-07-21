All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

5305 Brentwood Dr

5305 Brentwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5305 Brentwood Road, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well kept 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two level home conveniently located near many major intersections and shopping. Minutes away from Hwy 85 corridor and downtown Atlanta makes this a must have. The Atlanta airport is so close that you can at times hear the takeoffs. Quiet neighborhood with great character and friendly neighbors. Home has had multiple improvements made with more planned during tenancy. Don't miss out of this find in Atlanta/College Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Brentwood Dr have any available units?
5305 Brentwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5305 Brentwood Dr have?
Some of 5305 Brentwood Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Brentwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Brentwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Brentwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5305 Brentwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5305 Brentwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Brentwood Dr offers parking.
Does 5305 Brentwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Brentwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Brentwood Dr have a pool?
No, 5305 Brentwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Brentwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5305 Brentwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Brentwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 Brentwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5305 Brentwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5305 Brentwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
