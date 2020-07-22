All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 3957 Augustine Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
3957 Augustine Place
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

3957 Augustine Place

3957 Augustine Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3957 Augustine Place, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in to this gorgeous 3BR 2 1/2BA Townhome at Augustine Commons.The Crestwood Plan showcases an open concept living dining with custom columns, hardwood on 1st floor throughout, beautiful gourmet kitchen with modern backslash, granite counter top and island The 2nd floor offer a Master BR retreat with separate shower, garden tub, dual vanity, vaulted ceiling with french door that opens to a large sitting area!
Move in to this gorgeous 3BR 2 1/2BA Townhome at Augustine Commons.The Crestwood Plan showcases an open concept living dining with custom columns, hardwood on 1st floor throughout, beautiful gourmet kitchen with modern backslash, granite counter top and island The 2nd floor offer a Master BR retreat with separate shower, garden tub, dual vanity, vaulted ceiling with french door that opens to a large sitting area for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3957 Augustine Place have any available units?
3957 Augustine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 3957 Augustine Place have?
Some of 3957 Augustine Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3957 Augustine Place currently offering any rent specials?
3957 Augustine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3957 Augustine Place pet-friendly?
No, 3957 Augustine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 3957 Augustine Place offer parking?
Yes, 3957 Augustine Place offers parking.
Does 3957 Augustine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3957 Augustine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3957 Augustine Place have a pool?
No, 3957 Augustine Place does not have a pool.
Does 3957 Augustine Place have accessible units?
No, 3957 Augustine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3957 Augustine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3957 Augustine Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3957 Augustine Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3957 Augustine Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College