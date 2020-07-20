All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

3180 Blackfoot Lane

3180 Blackfoot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3180 Blackfoot Lane, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE 6/15/19 1PM -1:30PM BEAUTIFUL CLEAN AND COZY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM RANCH ON A LARGE CORNER LOT! HURRY TO SEE THIS HOME BEFORE ITS GONE! SORRY NO SECTION 8! - OPEN HOUSE 6/15/19 1PM -1:30PM COME OUT, THIS WON'T LAST LONG!

Move in ready, this ranch home offers you convenience and space! Look no further and call this home yours today! Contact us to schedule a showing today before its too late!

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 3 Bedrooms and spacious closets
- 2 Large bathrooms with master ensuite
- Open kitchen with all appliances
- Family room with fireplace
- Clean carpet throughout
- Backyard with privacy deck
- Corner lot
- 1 car garage

You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!

To view this home, please text Yahya at 404-334-7195 for a showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!

* QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult

(RLNE3232464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 Blackfoot Lane have any available units?
3180 Blackfoot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 3180 Blackfoot Lane have?
Some of 3180 Blackfoot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3180 Blackfoot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3180 Blackfoot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 Blackfoot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3180 Blackfoot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 3180 Blackfoot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3180 Blackfoot Lane offers parking.
Does 3180 Blackfoot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3180 Blackfoot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 Blackfoot Lane have a pool?
No, 3180 Blackfoot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3180 Blackfoot Lane have accessible units?
No, 3180 Blackfoot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 Blackfoot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3180 Blackfoot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3180 Blackfoot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3180 Blackfoot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
