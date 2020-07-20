3180 Blackfoot Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN HOUSE 6/15/19 1PM -1:30PM BEAUTIFUL CLEAN AND COZY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM RANCH ON A LARGE CORNER LOT! HURRY TO SEE THIS HOME BEFORE ITS GONE! SORRY NO SECTION 8! - OPEN HOUSE 6/15/19 1PM -1:30PM COME OUT, THIS WON'T LAST LONG!



Move in ready, this ranch home offers you convenience and space! Look no further and call this home yours today! Contact us to schedule a showing today before its too late!



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 3 Bedrooms and spacious closets

- 2 Large bathrooms with master ensuite

- Open kitchen with all appliances

- Family room with fireplace

- Clean carpet throughout

- Backyard with privacy deck

- Corner lot

- 1 car garage



You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!



To view this home, please text Yahya at 404-334-7195 for a showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!



* QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit

* Application fee is $50 per adult



(RLNE3232464)