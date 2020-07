Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

Walk into your personal oasis! Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. New stainless steel appliances. Stone fireplace in family room. Two bedrooms downstairs, master and other bedroom upstairs. This property has way too much to list and is a must see!!