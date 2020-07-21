All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:13 PM

2292 Shady Drive

2292 Shady Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2292 Shady Dr, Clayton County, GA 30260
Lake City

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Full of character and charm, the Netherlands plan was built for effortless everyday living plus room to entertain. The open layout is perfect for gatherings of family and friends. Gorgeous spacious kitchen overlooks the breakfast area and family room. Master Suite includes private bath with separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. This home is perfect for new home owners that want room to grow. Find out how easy the ResiBuilt way is!

Wentworth Park offers new home construction in a beautiful lake community with nature walking trail. Outdoor recreation includes being walking distance to Joy Lake for fishing or picnic. If you're looking for serenity within the Atlanta metro area, this is it.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2292 Shady Drive have any available units?
2292 Shady Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2292 Shady Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2292 Shady Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2292 Shady Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2292 Shady Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2292 Shady Drive offer parking?
No, 2292 Shady Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2292 Shady Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2292 Shady Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2292 Shady Drive have a pool?
No, 2292 Shady Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2292 Shady Drive have accessible units?
No, 2292 Shady Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2292 Shady Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2292 Shady Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2292 Shady Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2292 Shady Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
