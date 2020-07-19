All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
2286 Coach Way
2286 Coach Way

2286 Coach Way · No Longer Available
Location

2286 Coach Way, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy townhouse is ready for new tenants! it has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. On the main level you will find a living room, a nice kitchen and a half bath. Upper level has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The entire townhouse was painted and it looks great! In the back, you will have a patio where you can host several barbecues throughout the warmer seasons! The icing on the cake is that this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2286 Coach Way have any available units?
2286 Coach Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2286 Coach Way currently offering any rent specials?
2286 Coach Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2286 Coach Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2286 Coach Way is pet friendly.
Does 2286 Coach Way offer parking?
No, 2286 Coach Way does not offer parking.
Does 2286 Coach Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2286 Coach Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2286 Coach Way have a pool?
No, 2286 Coach Way does not have a pool.
Does 2286 Coach Way have accessible units?
No, 2286 Coach Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2286 Coach Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2286 Coach Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2286 Coach Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2286 Coach Way does not have units with air conditioning.
