2286 Coach Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy townhouse is ready for new tenants! it has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. On the main level you will find a living room, a nice kitchen and a half bath. Upper level has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The entire townhouse was painted and it looks great! In the back, you will have a patio where you can host several barbecues throughout the warmer seasons! The icing on the cake is that this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.