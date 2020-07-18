Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool carpet

2066 Brook Valley Ct Available 01/30/19 Beautiful 5 Bed in Jonesboro w/ Finished Basement & Private Pool! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED: AVAILABLE 1/30



Pre-Register for a self-showing and be notified when the property becomes available!

Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/776593



Be the envy of the neighborhood this year with your own private pool! This 5 bed, 3 full bath home in Jonesboro is an entertainers dream. The home has many amenities, including a screened in rear patio overlooking a nice yard! Huge backyard, super landscaping, carpet throughout and a finished basement leaving plenty of room for the whole family!



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Felonies or Evictions within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



Scam Alert: We do not advertise on Craigslist.2066 Brook Valley is currently being rented for $1295/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



