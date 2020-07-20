1514 Persimmon Trace

Amenities
Arbor Place Subdivision at Morrow GA,
Well designed floor plan.
Great location with great features.
A totally brand new home is waiting for you
* 4BR/2.5BA with attached 2-car garage
* Luxury laminate floor through out mail level
* Kitchen with full set of up-to-date Appliances
* Spacious living room, features big windows and ceiling fan
* Great master suite with walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms on second level
* Total electric
Rent: $1200.00
Deposit: $1500.00
App fee: $50/applicant
Contact Our Office
McKinley Realty LLC
Phone: (770) 687-2752 or Call Christle 678-863-0707
SHOWING: CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS HOME.
APPLY ONLINE: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com