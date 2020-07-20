All apartments in Clayton County
1514 Persimmon Trace

1514 Persimmon Trce · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Persimmon Trce, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arbor Place Subdivision at Morrow GA,

Well designed floor plan.
Great location with great features.
A totally brand new home is waiting for you

* 4BR/2.5BA with attached 2-car garage
* Luxury laminate floor through out mail level
* Kitchen with full set of up-to-date Appliances
* Spacious living room, features big windows and ceiling fan
* Great master suite with walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms on second level
* Total electric

Rent: $1200.00
Deposit: $1500.00
App fee: $50/applicant
Contact Our Office
McKinley Realty LLC

Phone: (770) 687-2752 or Call Christle 678-863-0707

SHOWING: CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS HOME.

APPLY ONLINE: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Persimmon Trace have any available units?
1514 Persimmon Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 1514 Persimmon Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Persimmon Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Persimmon Trace pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Persimmon Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 1514 Persimmon Trace offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Persimmon Trace offers parking.
Does 1514 Persimmon Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Persimmon Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Persimmon Trace have a pool?
No, 1514 Persimmon Trace does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Persimmon Trace have accessible units?
No, 1514 Persimmon Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Persimmon Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Persimmon Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Persimmon Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 Persimmon Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
