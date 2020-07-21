All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:35 PM

12176 Dominion Drive

12176 Dominion Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12176 Dominion Drive, Clayton County, GA 30228

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This remodeled home is ready so apply for your dream home today! We have made your house hunting decision easier by enhancing the most that this home has to offer. Some of the renovations include neutral painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen will include granite counter tops and all the major appliances so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the master bedroom can be your personal oasis! It features a tray ceiling and spa inspired bathroom. You are invited to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can call 12176 Dominion Dr, in Hampton, home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12176 Dominion Drive have any available units?
12176 Dominion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 12176 Dominion Drive have?
Some of 12176 Dominion Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12176 Dominion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12176 Dominion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12176 Dominion Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12176 Dominion Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12176 Dominion Drive offer parking?
No, 12176 Dominion Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12176 Dominion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12176 Dominion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12176 Dominion Drive have a pool?
No, 12176 Dominion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12176 Dominion Drive have accessible units?
No, 12176 Dominion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12176 Dominion Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12176 Dominion Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12176 Dominion Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12176 Dominion Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
