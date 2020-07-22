All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 11964 Red Ivy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
11964 Red Ivy Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11964 Red Ivy Lane

11964 Red Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11964 Red Ivy Lane, Clayton County, GA 30215

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11964 Red Ivy Lane have any available units?
11964 Red Ivy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 11964 Red Ivy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11964 Red Ivy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11964 Red Ivy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11964 Red Ivy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11964 Red Ivy Lane offer parking?
No, 11964 Red Ivy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11964 Red Ivy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11964 Red Ivy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11964 Red Ivy Lane have a pool?
No, 11964 Red Ivy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11964 Red Ivy Lane have accessible units?
No, 11964 Red Ivy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11964 Red Ivy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11964 Red Ivy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11964 Red Ivy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11964 Red Ivy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College